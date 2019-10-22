Boston Bruins
Bruins place David Krejci on injured reserve

Jeff Roberson | AP
Boston Bruins center David Krejci, of the Czech Republic, shoots against the St. Louis Blues during the first period of Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final in St. Louis, June 9, 2019.
The Associated Press

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins have placed forward David Krejci on injured reserve with an upper-body injury.

Krejci has missed the past two games since he was hurt in the first period of a 4-2 win over Anaheim on Oct. 14. He has one assist this season. Bjork leads Providence of the AHL with three goals and five assists.

General manager Don Sweeney also said Tuesday the team has recalled forward Anders Bjork from Providence on an emergency basis.

Boston (5-1-1) hosts Toronto (5-3-2) Tuesday night.

 


