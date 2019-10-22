Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019: Be open minded and forgiving, good to know local candidate party affiliation, my message to Maine’s representatives

Be open minded and forgiving

Whether you believe the evidence for Russian interference presented by the Bangor Daily News, this recent editorial sets the tone for the upcoming election and rightly encourages us to be more careful consumers of news. But I’d like to add two points.

First, we shouldn’t be relying on social media for legitimate news. According to a 2018 study by the Pew Research Center, 68 percent of Americans get their news from social media, but doubt its accuracy. So, why bother? Just as any mountain climber knows it’s best to maintain three points of contact to keep from falling, we should know to cultivate credible sources beyond our “newsfeeds.” Bias is present in most sources, so let’s turn it to our advantage by using it to maintain an open mind on the issues.

Second, and more importantly, we must take the time to forgive. It sounds simple, but it’s not.

According to another survey conducted by Pew, the animosity between political parties already present in 2016 has only increased. Members of parties not only disagree on politics, but on personal principles and values. The most innocent of conversations can turn toward accusations. No society that’s allowed the heat of hatred to reign can think clearly, much less pursue justice or civility.

Corrie ten Boom called forgiveness an act of the will and added that “the will can function regardless of the temperature of the heart.” An incredible statement, considering that she was a survivor of the Holocaust with many reasons to hate.

I don’t care who my fellow Americans voted for in 2016. Regardless of the vote, I hope they’ll shake hands with me.

Emily Norris

Orrington

Good to know local candidate party affiliation

Thank you BDN for saving me a lot of time scouring the internet to find out party affiliation for the upcoming local elections. If anyone is ashamed of their party affiliation, there are two choices. Don’t answer the question or change parties. Thank you for the valuable service you have provided your readers.

Cliff Snelgrove

Bangor

My message to Maine’s representatives

This is a recent comment I have sent to our elected officials in Maine.

I am retired on Social Security. I have seen benefits reduced as the percentage of inflation has decimated the buying power we seniors have relative to the benefit. Seniors like me only see a political war between the Democrats and Republicans, without addressing the problems that are mounting in this country.

All the elected officials do is fight with President Donald Trump, playing stupid political games while we slowly go down the drain, and they do nothing to address all these problems. The Democrats have no one running for president that would lead us out of this quagmire. The line-up of candidates who preach slogans, half truths and false information, and appeal to a minority of citizens, only increases the anger we have.

As an example, they have Joe Biden, an allegedly corrupt Obama leftover. Find someone who emphasizes our real national problems and offers intelligent solutions. I didn’t vote for Trump. But I have to respect his decisions, especially his move to get us out of the middle east quagmire. Trillions of dollars have been spent on that hopeless folly that should have been used here in this country to help us.

Our elected officials represent Maine. I assume they know that Maine is the oldest state in the nation. As our buying power goes down, so does this state and its economy. If they do not stand up for a long over do intelligent address of these national problems, then they will be blamed and replaced.

Lawrence Everett

West Paris