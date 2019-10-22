Portland becomes first Maine city to ban plastic straws

Portland on Monday evening joined a growing number of cities across the country that have banned the use of plastic straws.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the City Council approved the measure in an 8-0 vote, with one member, Pious Ali, absent.

That now places Portland among such cities as San Francisco, Seattle and Miami that have banned the disposable plastic product. It is the first city in Maine to enact such a ban, the Press Herald reports.

Starting April 1, 2020, anyone visiting a Portland restaurant will need to ask for a plastic straw if they want one. Plastic straws will be banned outright after Jan. 1, 2021, according to the Press Herald.

The fine for a first-time violation of the ordinance is $100, and $200 for subsequent offenses within a year, the Press Herald reports.

The city estimates that about 100,000 plastic straws are used annually, the newspaper reports.