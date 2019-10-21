Boston Celtics
October 21, 2019
Boston Celtics

Celtics sign Jaylen Brown to extension worth up to $115 million

Morry Gash | AP
Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown drives past Milwaukee Bucks' Eric Bledsoe and Brook Lopez (11) during the second half of Game 2 of a second round NBA basketball playoff series Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Milwaukee. The Bucks won 123-102.
Jimmy Golen, The Associated Press

BOSTON — A person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press that the Boston Celtics have signed forward Jaylen Brown to a four-year contract extension that could pay him as much as $115 million.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity Monday because the deal had not yet been announced. The $115 million includes incentives, the person said.

The deal was first reported by ESPN.

The third overall pick in the 2016 draft, Brown has averaged 11.2 points and four rebounds in three seasons. He also played for the U.S. team in this summer’s World Cup.

The sides faced a 6 p.m. deadline for the agreement and beat it by several hours.

 


