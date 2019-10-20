New England
October 20, 2019
New England

Monument unveiled to remember NH motorcycle crash victims

Paul Hayes | Caledonian-Record via AP
In this July 6, 2019, file photo, motorcyclists participate in a ride to remember seven bikers killed in a June collision with a pickup truck at the site in Randolph, New Hampshire.
The Associated Press

RANDOLPH, New Hampshire — A motorcycle club shared tears and memories in New Hampshire at the site of a new monument for seven riders who died in a June crash.

The Jarheads Motorcycle Club unveiled the monument near the site of the crash. It’s located at Mount Jefferson View motel in Randolph and depicts the five motorcycles involved in the crash. It also displays the names of the seven who died.

ABC affiliate WMTW reports Summit Metal Fabricators of Plaistow donated the materials and manpower.

Witnesses to the crash have said a truck driver veered into the opposite lane of traffic at least twice before colliding with the oncoming bikers. The driver, 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield, Massachusetts, has pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide in the crash.

 


Comments

