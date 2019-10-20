Man accused of rapes in 1990s who spent years in Maine held without bail

FALL RIVER, Massachusetts — A man who spent the last 16 years living in Maine has pleaded not guilty in connection to a pair of rapes in Massachusetts more than 20 years ago.

Ivan Keith, 61, was held without bail Friday after pleading not guilty to aggravated rape and other charges during his Superior Court arraignment.

Prosecutors have said Keith has been linked through DNA to two rapes in Bristol County, one in Taunton 1997 and one in Easton in 1998. He’s also a suspect in rapes in two other jurisdictions.

Keith fled Massachusetts 16 years ago but was arrested in August in Tremont, where he was living under an alias.

Jason Maloney, Keith’s attorney, said his client maintains his innocence and argued for high bail, but prosecutors said Keith is a flight risk.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.