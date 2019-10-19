Coast Guard hands Maine Maritime Academy football team 14th straight loss

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy sent the Maine Maritime Academy football team to its 14th consecutive loss Saturday, besting the Mariners 33-8 in New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference action at Ritchie Field in Castine.

Ryan Jones threw for 353 yards and three touchdowns for Coast Guard (5-2 overall, 2-2 NEWMAC). Justin Moffatt made 13 pass receptions for 256 yards and two scores while running back Chris Gardner rushed for 61 yards on 12 carries as the Bears amassed 463 yards of offense.

Maine Maritime (0-7 overall, 0-4 NEWMAC) totaled 283 yards of offense, but netted just nine yards on the ground.

Freshman quarterback Andrew Haining of Palmyra, who led Nokomis Regional High School of Newport to the 2018 Class C state championship, passed for 156 yards and a touchdown for the Mariners, while junior Nikolas Moquin added 118 passing yards.

MMA junior wideout Dominic Casale of Freeport made 10 receptions for 143 yards, including his school-record ninth receiving touchdown of the season.

Terrell Thomas of Auburn led the Mariners’ defense with 12 tackles and three quarterback hurries. Devin Weir added 10 tackles, including five solo stops and a tackle for a loss.

Linebacker Spencer Baron of Mariaville added a pass interception for Maine Maritime, which trailed 19-0 at halftime.

Haining led MMA on a 13-play, 99-yard drive for its only touchdown midway through the second half, a possession capped off by a 30-yard touchdown pass to Casale. The Haining-Casale duo then connected on a two-point conversion pass to draw the Mariners within 26-8 seven seconds into the fourth quarter.