Portland
October 19, 2019
Portland Latest News | Bar Harbor Council | Bangor Metro | Maine Amendment | Today's Paper
Portland

Stabbing case near Scarborough school resolves with plea deal

Courtesy of WGME
Courtesy of WGME
The Associated Press

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — A Maine man accused of stabbing a teenager at a high school soccer game has accepted a conditional plea deal that will result in a misdemeanor conviction.

Nicholas Blanchard, of Scarborough, has pleaded guilty to charges, including reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, in the October 2018 stabbing of a 15-year-old Scarborough High School student.

[Man charged with stabbing Maine student during halftime of HS soccer game]

He returned to jail in March as part of the plea deal and was released in August.

The deal was that if Blanchard follows the conditions of the court and does not commit a crime, the reckless conduct charge will be dismissed, and his sentence will be the time he already served and one year of probation.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like