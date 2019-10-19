A tractor-trailer tipped over and took out part of a Gardiner bridge Friday
By CBS 13 •
Courtesy of Tobey Jackson
Gardiner police say a tractor-trailer from Reed & Reed company tipped onto its side while removing a concrete bridge abutment from the Maine Avenue bridge that is under construction Friday.
This happened just after noon on Friday.
The driver was trying to make a turn up Church Street when the load shifted. The driver was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.
