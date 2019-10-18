A fledgling in-state college football rivalry continues Saturday at Husson

Husson University’s homecoming football game Saturday will have added significance. It marks the first time since the program reinstituted varsity play in 2003 that the Eagles will host an in-state opponent.

The 1 p.m. opening kickoff against Biddeford’s University of New England — a second-year varsity program — signifies the continuing growth of NCAA Division III football in the Pine Tree State.

But the bottom line for first-year Husson coach Nat Clark and his squad is that this milestone matchup matters in the conference standings. Both schools are members of Commonwealth Coast Football.

Husson defeated UNE 47-7 in nonconference play at Biddeford last fall. The Eagles have rebounded from an 0-3 start this year with back-to-back league victories at Becker and at home against Curry last Saturday.

The Eagles share the top of the CFF standings at 2-0 with Western New England and Endicott, the only teams picked ahead of Husson in the conference preseason coaches’ poll.

UNE (2-3) is 0-2 in conference play with losses to Western New England (50-38) and Curry (34-31) in its past two outings.

Coach Mike Lichten’s Nor’easters, coming off a bye, feature the league’s top passer in junior quarterback Brian Peters (137-for-191 passing, 1,707 yards, 12 touchdowns, 8 interceptions) for an offense that churns out 453 total yards per game.

That should test a Husson defense that has yielded 270.2 passing yards per game, including 305 last week in a 42-40 victory over Curry.

Husson has averaged 35 points and 386.5 yards in conference victories over Becker and Curry and received a boost last week from sophomore running back Shawn Noel Jr.

Noel returned the opening kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown en route to being named the CCF special teams player of the week. He replaced the injured Garrett Poussard and rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns to complement senior quarterback David Morrison’s 250 passing yards.

Morrison ranks fourth among CCF quarterbacks, completing 62 percent of his passes (99-for-160, 1,183 yds., 11 TDs, 3 INTs).

Husson freshman defensive back Brandon Williams was named the league defensive rookie of the week after grabbing two first-half pass interceptions.

The Eagles complete their three-game homestand on Oct. 26 against Endicott, which is 4-1 entering Saturday’s game against Curry.

Coast Guard (4-2, 1-2 NEWMAC) at Maine Maritime Academy (0-6), noon Saturday: Maine Maritime Academy (0-3 New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference) continues the quest for its first victory in league play since the last time it hosted Coast Guard — Sept. 14, 2017.

The Mariners won that game 34-16 but fell 15-0 last year to the Bears (1-2 NEWMAC).

MMA is coming off a 30-12 loss to MIT despite 178 passing yards from junior QB Nikolas Maquoin and 12 tackles from senior linebacker Spencer Baron of Mariaville, a graduate of John Bapst Memorial High School in Bangor.

Coast Guard fell to Springfield 20-14 last week. All of the Bears’ games so far this season have been decided by 10 points or fewer.

Saturday’s other Maine Division III games, 1 p.m.: Colby (0-5) at Trinity (3-2), Bowdoin (0-5) at Tufts (2-3) and Bates (0-5) at Williams (4-1).