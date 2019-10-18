Portland opens warming shelters as almost 10,000 residents face outages

Almost 10,000 Portland residents have been without power since Thursday’s storm and can expect the outage to last several days, making Maine’s largest city one of the hardest-hit areas in the state.

In the wake of the storm, the city will open two warming shelters Friday night for residents without power where they can sleep overnight or just stop in to charge their electronics.

The shelters will be located at the Reiche Community Center at 166 Brackett St. and the Riverton Community Center at 1600 Forest Ave., according to a news release from the city. They will open at 6 p.m. Friday and stay open until 8 a.m. Saturday.

Central Maine Power has not announced when its crews will be able to restore power to all customers, but residents of counties along the coast, particularly Cumberland and Sagadahoc counties, can expect to be without power for several days, CMP President and CEO Doug Herling said Friday morning.

If power is not restored to Peaks Island on Friday afternoon, the community center there will also open as an overnight shelter at 6 p.m. and close at 8 a.m. Saturday.

During the day, the main branch of the Portland Public Library will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is also open until 6 p.m. Friday.