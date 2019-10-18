Police have arrested a man for indecent exposure in Portland

Portland police have arrested a man sought for questioning in several recent indecent exposure incidents around the area.

Police arrested Tyler Malmstrom, 28, of Sebago just before 10 AM Tuesday for Operating after Suspension, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, and a probation hold.

Malmstrom was already being sought for questioning by officers when he was found driving his Chevrolet pickup trick on Forest Avenue.

Portland police have been working with the University of Southern Maine Police, Sanford Police, Scarborough Police, and other departments while investigating the incidents.

So far, no charges in connection to those incidents have been filed against Malmstrom. Portland police say authorities are continuing to investigate the incident. Detectives will be working with prosecutors from the District Attorney’s Office to decide on charges.