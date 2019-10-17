UMaine men’s hockey team faces top-10 opponent

Men’s college hockey

MAINE vs. No. 8 QUINNIPIAC

Time, site: 7 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday; Frank Perrotti Jr. Arena, Hamden, Connecticut

Records: UMaine 2-1, Quinnipiac 2-0

Series, last meeting: tied 6-6; Quinnipiac 2-0 on 11/24/18

Key players, Maine: C Tim Doherty (2 goals, 3 assists), LW Eduards Tralmaks (3 & 1), RW Adam Dawe (1 & 2), RW Mitch Fossier (0 & 3), D J.D. Greenway (1 & 1), D Cam Spicer (0 & 1), G Jeremy Swayman (2-1, 2.95 goals-against average, .924 save percentage); Quinnipiac: C Odeen Tufto (0 & 4), D Peter DiLiberatore (1 & 1), D Zach Metsa (0 & 2), C Wyatt Bongiovanni (1 & 0), LW Nick Jermain (1 & 0), RW Alex Whelan (no points), G Keith Petruzzelli (2-0, 2.00, .930)

Game notes: Despite losing its Nos. 2-3-4 scorers, the Bobcats were picked to finish second behind Cornell in the ECAC preseason poll. Tufto was a second-team All-ECAC choice a year ago. He had three goals and three assists in Quinnipiac’s 7-2, and 2-0 wins over UMaine in Orono last season. He was the leading scorer (15 & 27) as Quinnpiac finished 26-10-2 and reached the NCAA national quarterfinals where it lost to eventual two-time national champ Minnesota Duluth 3-1. Petruzzelli shut out UMaine in one of his 14 appearances last season. UMaine swept the Bobcats in Connecticut two years ago. The Bobcats are aggressive on the forecheck, so UMaine’s youthful defense must make quick, smart decisions with the puck. The forwards have to help out by covering the point men and the middle of the slot. UMaine senior center Patrick Shea (upper body) is doubtful, and sophomore defenseman Simon Butala (head) is questionable. Butala practiced but was in a no-contact jersey.