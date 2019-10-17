Portland’s mayoral candidates answer questions riding around in a motorcycle sidecar

PORTLAND, Maine — All four of the city’s mayoral candidates agreed to take a spin around town in a motorcycle sidecar last week. That includes incumbent Ethan Strimling, City Councilor Spencer Thibodeau, former School Board Chair Kate Snyder and political outsider Travis Curran.

They answered questions about the controversial relocation of a city homeless shelter, plans to build more workforce housing and the role of the mayor in Portland politics. Along the way, Snyder revealed her favorite kombucha flavor, Thobodeau busted out some seated dance moves and Curran pondered parking meter metrics — and Strimling took a turn at the handlebars and drove the BDN “News Cycle” himself.

