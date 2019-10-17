New England
October 17, 2019
NH adult tests positive for mosquito-borne Jamestown Canyon virus

James Gathany | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP
This 2003 photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a mosquito acquiring a blood meal from a human host.
The Associated Press

CONCORD, New Hampshire — New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services said an adult from Laconia has tested positive for a mosquito-borne virus.

The department said Wednesday the adult tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus, transmitted by infected mosquitoes. It’s the second time a case has been identified in the state this year; it was identified in a Kingston resident in August.

Reports of Jamestown Canyon virus in humans are rare, but have increased over the last several years. This is New Hampshire’s eighth case since the state’s first report of the disease in 2013.

The department said most illnesses caused by the virus have been mild, but moderate-to-severe central nervous system involvement has been reported, including fatal infections.

 


