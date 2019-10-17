Damariscotta Rite Aid to become Walgreens in November

The Rite Aid at 365 Main St. in Damariscotta will officially make the change to a Walgreens on Nov. 1.

The location is one of 1,932 Rite Aid stores acquired by Walgreens last year, according to Alexandra Brown, manager of corporate media relations for Walgreens. Not all Rite Aid stores in Maine were bought out by Walgreens.

In June 2018, the company began converting Walgreens-owned Rite Aid locations to the Walgreens brand, Brown said.

According to Brown, most customers will not experience any changes to their prescription prices or coverage.

“Customers can speak with their pharmacist about their prescription — since each Walgreens-owned Rite Aid store already has a Walgreens pharmacy, patients will continue to see the store team that they’ve trusted with their family’s care,” Brown said.

When the final conversion is complete, customers will have access to more Walgreens pharmacy and health care services, such as vaccinations, online and mobile prescription management tools, and 24/7 access to pharmacy staff.

One of the major changes to the store will be to its appearance, Brown said.

“The store will undergo physical upgrades and enhancements, including new interior and exterior design and signage,” she said of the changes to the store before it officially opens as a Walgreens.

In response to a question about whether Walgreens will add more employees or retain current employees, Brown said: “Team members at these stores have provided care to their local communities for decades. As these stores become fully branded Walgreens locations, we are committed to delivering convenient and affordable care to families with many of the familiar faces they’ve come to know and trust over the years.”

After the transition, the store will carry Walgreens brands like Nice! and No7, as well as more national brands, such as Hallmark greeting cards.

Customers will gain access to a larger selection of products online that can be shipped directly to their residence or the store.

According to Brown, the store will institute the Balance Rewards program, the Walgreens loyalty program that offers customers promotional pricing, paperless discounts, and points for making healthy choices.

“Members also receive points for things they already purchase, like beauty products and prescriptions. Points can be redeemed for dollars off future purchases,” Brown said.

This story appears through a media partnership with The Lincoln County News.