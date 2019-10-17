Turner man accused of sexually assaulting child

A Turner man has been accused of sexually assaulting a young girl in a pattern of abuse dating back to 2009.

The Lewiston Sun Journal reports that William D. Hamel, 54, was charged with felony gross sexual assault.

Hamel was accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl in 2009 and then continuing to do so over a 7- to 8-year period, the newspaper reports.

Hamel was arrested at his home on Friday, and he reportedly admitted to the sexual assaults to an Oxford County sheriff’s deputy, according to the Sun Journal.

He was released from the Oxford County Jail in Paris on $2,500 bail. Hamel is prohibited from contacting the victim or having contact with children under the age of 12, the newspaper reports.

If convicted, Hamel faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine up to $50,000.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.