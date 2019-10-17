Down East
October 17, 2019
State revokes license of vet who treated animals in Machias without an active license

Stock photo | Pixabay
By Eesha Pendharkar, BDN Staff

The Maine State Board of Veterinary Medicine has revoked the license of a veterinarian who continued practicing at the Machias Animal Hospital without an active license.

Cynthia Cole Teer has not held an active veterinarian’s license since January 2018, when she failed to have it renewed because she had not complied with the terms of a 2014 probation, according to a Thursday news release from the state Department of Professional and Financial Regulation.

But since January 2018, the board has received multiple complaints that Teer was working as a veterinarian at the Machias Animal Hospital without a license.

The board had previously suspended Teer’s license for a year following a May hearing during which members learned Teer had been practicing with an expired license since January 2018.

But the board continued to receive complaints after the license suspension that Teer was still practicing and revoked her license at a hearing Sept. 25. Teer was also ordered to pay $6,000 in civil penalties and to immediately stop practicing veterinary medicine.

 


