Get your fright on at Fort Knox: The best things to do this weekend

In Bangor on Friday night, the Penobscot Theatre Company opens the creepy Victorian drama “Gaslight,” with shows all weekend at the Bangor Opera House. In downtown Bangor, the Barefoot Brotherhood plays at Paddy Murphy’s, Hippie Soup is at Nocturnem Drafthaus and out at the Gracie Theatre at Husson University, there’s The Hit Men, a touring show featuring some of the greats of studio and backing bands in rock and R&B. Up in Orono, magician Lyn Dillies is at the Collins Center for the Arts, and funk band Low Talker is at Woodman’s.

On Saturday in Bangor, from 4-8 p.m. the Cross Insurance Center hosts Bangor Uncorked, which features a huge array of local winemakers, distillers and brewers. There’s also a triple bill of indie bands at the Bangor Arts Exchange including Lemon Pitch, Buddusky and They Called Me Legion, and the Downunder Club at Seasons hosts local metal bands including Facing Infinity, the Extreme Beer Trio and The Summoned. Elsewhere, songwriter Shawn Manchester is at Nocturnem, Whippoorwill Wood is at Paddy’s and in Orono, Maine comedy legend Bob Marley does two shows at the Collins Center.

Down East, during the day Saturday, there’s the annual Peninsula Harvest Fest in Blue Hill, set for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and featuring loads of food, music, a farmers market and other fall fun at Mainescape on South Street. On Saturday night, the Criterion Theatre and WERU-FM host a night of local music, featuring the Soulbenders, Travis Cyr and Shirt Tail Kin. It’s also the last weekend of “The Music Man” at the Grand Theatre in Ellsworth.

This weekend in Bucksport and Prospect, you’re in for some excellent Halloween season fun. The town of Bucksport hosts its annual Ghostport, all day in downtown Bucksport. There’s loads of neat stuff to do, including a children’s parade at 10 a.m., the annual Jonathan Buck Race to the Grave coffin race, a pumpkin carving contest, a pumpkin trebuchet launching the poor squashes into the bay and an evening costume dance on the Waterfront. Just across the bridge, the first full weekend of the 20th annual Fright at the Fort is set for Fort Knox State Historic Site, with tours starting at 5:30 p.m Friday and Saturday night (for those brave enough to dare enter).

In movie theaters, new films hitting screens include two big Hollywood sequels: “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” and “Zombieland: Double Tap.” On TV this weekend, Netflix on Friday premieres the Paul Rudd-starring comedy “Living With Yourself,” and HBO offers up its unique-looking take on the alternative comic classic “Watchmen,” with the series premiere set for Sunday night.