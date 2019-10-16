Nor’easter will lash Maine with wind, rain tonight into Thursday morning

A fall nor’easter passing along the Maine coast will lash the state overnight Thursday with heavy wind and rain that could cause power outages and minor urban flooding.

Mark Bloomer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Caribou, said Wednesday morning that rain will move in soon after midnight Wednesday bringing with it rapidly increasing winds.

Rain and wind will be most severe along the immediate coast from York to Eastport, which the weather service has placed under a high wind watch. Wind speeds could gust up to 60 mph and be accompanied by more than an inch of rain, Bloomer said.

The rest of the state has been placed under a hazardous weather outlook.

Over Greater Bangor, up to an inch of rain is expected and winds will blow about 20 to 30 mph, with gusts reaching up to 45 mph, according to Bloomer.

Further north, the storm will be less severe, with between half an inch and three quarters of an inch of rain and moderate winds forecast for Aroostook County, Bloomer said.

Heavy rain at times could increase the risk of minor urban flooding as winds sweep leaves from trees into storm drains and culverts, Bloomer said. Wind-swept rain could make for hazardous conditions during the morning commute, he added.

Central Maine Power announced Tuesday afternoon that it was deploying additional resources to prepare for the potential of power outages across its service area.

“With the expected heavy rain, strong winds, and trees still full of leaves, we are preparing for the potential damage that can come from falling limbs,” said Kevin Elwell, director of electric operations for CMP.

Bloomer said that the rain and wind will taper by mid-day Thursday. As the storm moves into the Canadian maritimes, it will be followed by gusty winds and scattered light rain on Friday, he said.