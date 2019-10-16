Garrett Libby named new Old Town boys basketball coach

Garrett Libby, a former Bangor Daily News All-Maine basketball player from Old Town High School, was hired Wednesday evening as the new head coach in that sport at his alma mater.

Libby’s nomination was approved by the RSU 34 school board during its regular meeting, according to Jeremy Bousquet, Old Town assistant principal and director of athletics.

Libby is a 2013 graduate of OTHS, where he was a four-year varsity basketball player and two-year team captain who was named Big East Conference player of the year as a junior and senior with the Coyotes.

As a senior, the sharpshooting Libby averaged 22.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game and was selected to the BDN All-Maine third team. He also was named a 2013 Mr. Basketball semifinalist.

Libby, an honors student at OTHS, went on to play college basketball at Maine Maritime Academy and Husson University.

He most recently served as the Old Town High School boys’ junior varsity basketball coach, and has experience coaching at the AAU and YMCA levels as well as with developmental programs at the middle school level.

Libby replaces Tim Thornton, who stepped down in August after two years as the Coyotes’ head coach, citing personal reasons.

Old Town finished 4-14 in both 2018 and 2019. The Coyotes made their most recent tournament appearance in 2016 when they advanced to the Class B North semifinals.