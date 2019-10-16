York
October 16, 2019
York Latest News | Nick Isgro | Bangor Metro | Nor'easter | Today's Paper
York

Man accused of robbing Rite Aid where he worked

York Police Department | BDN
York Police Department | BDN
Matthew Mosner, 27, of Somersworth, New Hampshire.
By Christopher Burns, BDN Staff
Updated:

A New Hampshire man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he allegedly robbed a Maine Rite Aid where he was employed as a temporary worker.

Matthew Mosner, 27, was arrested for being a fugitive from justice about 12 a.m. in Somersworth, New Hampshire, according to the York Police Department. He faces a robbery charge.

Mosner is accused of going up to a clerk at the Rite Aid on Route 1 in York about 10:13 p.m. and demanding money. Mosner told the clerk he had a gun and then made off with an undisclosed amount of money, according to York police.

York police said that Mosner was a worker from a temporary agency employed at the Rite Aid while it converted to a Walgreens. There were a number of workers from the agency outside the store at the time of the robbery, and Mosner was quickly identified as a suspect, York police said.

He was being held at the Strafford County Jail in New Hampshire while he awaits extradition to Maine.


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like