Maine officials unveil new lobster industry rules to protect right whales

Maine’s marine resources commissioner is proposing new lobstering rules that he says will protect the endangered North Atlantic right whale from extinction, while minimizing economic and safety risks for fishermen.

Commissioner Patrick Keliher said that based on his agency’s latest risk assessment, most lobster boats working within three miles of shore should be exempt from rope reductions proposed by federal regulators.

“We’ve broken the data down from nearshore to offshore and everything in between, and in doing so we’ve created our regulations based on what the data shows us,” he said.

To reduce risk for whales that are more likely to be present farther from shore, Keliher said, the state would still require offshore boats to put more traps on each trawl-rope and reduce the number of vertical lines in the water. But that requirement to “trawl up” would apply to far fewer boats, and not as aggressively as was previously proposed.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.