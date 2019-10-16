Opioid settlement talks broaden ahead of 1st federal trial

CLEVELAND — Efforts to settle thousands of lawsuits related to the nation’s opioid epidemic were intensifying ahead of the scheduled start of arguments in the first federal trial over the crisis.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday that three major drug distributors plus two manufacturers were working on the outlines of a settlement.

It would include $22 billion in cash over time plus up to $15 billion worth of overdose antidotes and treatment drugs, with distribution of those drugs valued at another $14 billion.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the talks were ongoing and said the details of the deal could change.

Drug companies and state attorneys general who are leading the talks either did not return messages or comment.