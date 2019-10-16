Father of 1-year-old who died from fentanyl exposure arrested on drug charge while out on bail

The father of a 1-year-old Bangor girl who died from fentanyl exposure last year was arrested while out on bail this week after police allegedly found him in Howland with two bags of methamphetamine and complaining about the effects of having eaten some of the drugs.

On Monday evening, police found Shane Smith, 31, of Winterport lying in the grass near an Interstate 95 on-ramp in Howland after a woman reported that she could hear him calling out for help and thought he was on a “bad trip,” according to court records. He reportedly was yelling, “Somebody please help. My eyes — I can’t see anything.”

After Maine State Police found Smith and some of the meth that was allegedly on him, he was taken to Penobscot Valley Hospital in Lincoln. At the hospital, a Maine State trooper charged him with possession of a Schedule W drug, a Class C felony, and violating conditions of release. Smith had been out on bail since Sept. 27 after pleading not guilty to a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police found two bags of meth on Smith and he allegedly told them he had consumed the contents of two other bags, according to an affidavit in support of his arrest written by Maine State Police Trooper Toral Nelson. He reportedly swallowed some of the drugs after seeing a police officer near a Howland gas station and becoming paranoid.

In total, he allegedly had more than 200 milligrams of meth, according to Penobscot County District Attorney Marianne Lynch.

Smith was taken to Penobscot County Jail in Bangor the next day. During his first appearance at the Penobscot Judicial Center on Wednesday afternoon, he did not enter a plea to the new charges.

During the hearing, Judge Gregory Campbell ordered that Smith be held without bail for the earlier charge of endangering the welfare of a child, a Class D misdemeanor, and set his bail for the new charges at $500 cash with conditions that include not using intoxicants and random searches. He has another court appearance scheduled for Nov. 4.

Bangor police previously arrested Smith on Sept. 26 for the child endangerment charge, a week after police had issued an arrest warrant for him. The next day he pleaded not guilty and was released on $1,000 unsecured bail with conditions that included not consuming intoxicants.

Police have also charged the mother of Smith’s daughter, Kimberly Nelligan, with endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a Schedule Z drug in connection with the girl’s death on Oct. 19, 2018. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In December 2018, Smith told Bangor police that he had witnessed Nelligan rub heroin residue on the baby’s gums about 15 times in the two months leading up to the 1-year-old’s death, allegedly to help the baby sleep. She had done it to her other children as well, Smith said.