Aroostook County man dies at Maine State Prison

A Madawaska man serving a sentence for unlawful sexual contact has died at the Maine State Prison.

David Sirois, 64, died about 1:26 p.m. Tuesday at the prison in Warren, according to Randall A Liberty, the state’s corrections commissioner.

Sirois was sentenced to three years in prison for unlawful sexual contact, and he was scheduled for release on June 16, 2021.

Liberty said that the Maine State Police and Maine medical examiner’s office were notified of Sirois’ death, as is standard procedure. Details about his death were not released.

In July 2018, Sirois, who had been wanted on an arrest warrant for six years, walked into the Madawaska police station and told officers that he thought he had a warrant out on him and that he was ready to turn himself in.

“It was a very anticlimactic encounter,” Madawaska police Lt. Jamie Pelletier told the Fiddlehead Focus at the time. “He just basically said he wants to make good on his past failures.”

Additional details about the charges against Sirois weren’t immediately available.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.