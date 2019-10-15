New England Patriots
Patriots’ Jakob Johnson sidelined with shoulder injury

Patrick Semansky | AP
New England Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson (47)- is tripped up by Washington Redskins strong safety Landon Collins (20) during the first half of an NFL football game in Washington, Oct. 6, 2019.
The Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts — The Patriots have placed fullback Jakob Johnson on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

The team announced the move on Monday. Johnson was injured during New England’s 35-14 win over the Giants on Thursday. The 24-year-old appeared in four games with three starts. He caught one pass for 5 yards after being elevated from the practice squad when starter James Develin went on IR with a neck injury.

Johnson, who is originally from Germany and played his college ball at Tennessee, signed with New England as a free agent in April as part of the NFL’s International Pathway Program.

The Patriots visit the New York Jets on Oct. 21.

 


Comments

