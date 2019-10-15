Boston Celtics acquire Maine Red Claws

The Boston Celtics have completed their purchase of their Maine affiliate.

The Portland Press Herald reports that four Celtics officials were in Portland on Tuesday to announce the completed deal to acquire the Maine Red Claws, a G-League affiliate. The terms of the deal were not announced, the newspaper reports.

The Red Claws have been based in the Forest City since 2009, and the team entered into a hybrid arrangement in 2012 under which the Celtics paid for and took total control of the team’s basketball operations — including the hiring and firing of players and coaches — while leaving off-court business operations to the local team’s current ownership group. The Red Claws has been affiliated with the Boston team since their inception.

In July, the Celtics announced their intention to purchase the G-League team.

The Red Claws open their season on Nov. 9, when they face Delaware on the road. Their home opener is Nov. 15, when they face Fort Wayne.

The news comes about a month after city councilors in Worcester, Massachusetts, directed the city’s manager, Edward Augustus, to try to woo the Red Claws away from the city of Portland. The Red Claws have a five-year lease with Portland to play out of the Portland Expo, with the option to renew for another five years after the 2024 season.