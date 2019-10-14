Mount Ararat senior successfully defends his state golf title

Mount Ararat High School of Topsham senior Caleb Manuel successfully defended his Class A state individual golf championship on Saturday at the Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro as he fired a three-under par 69 to win by two shots over Portland’s Bennett Berg.

York’s Tyler Rivers claimed the Class B title with a five-over 77, which was three shots better than his York teammate, Jonathan Donovan, and Waterville’s Brandon Bearce.

Kents Hill’s Mitch Tarrio, who shared the Class C championship with Houlton’s Nick Brewer a year ago, won it outright by an impressive eight-shot margin over St. Dominic of Auburn’s Neil Larochelle and Houlton’s Isaac Vega.

Tarrio shot a one-under par 71.

Leavitt High of Turner’s Ruby Haylock, the runner-up to Greely of Cumberland Center’s Rachel Smith last fall, shared the girls title with Morghan Dutil of Leavitt. Both shot a three-over par 75, which was seven shots better than Lindsay Cote of Newport’s Nokomis High and Gould Academy of Bethel’s Mia Wang.

The Classes A and B tournaments were held at Natanis’ Tomahawk course, while the Class C boys and girls tournaments were played at the Arrowhead course.

Manuel, who will attend the University of Connecticut next fall, registered six birdies and three bogeys en route to his championship. Berg, a junior, had a round with two birdies and one bogey, which came on the par-4 18th hole.

Rounding out the top five were Thornton Academy of Saco senior Armand Ouellette (one-over 73), Deering High of Portland’s Nick McGonagle (75) and a tie for fifth involving Edward Little of Auburn’s Colin Merritt and Falmouth’s Tyler Baker (76s).

Rivers had a pair of birdies, five bogeys and a double bogey en route to his triumph in Class B.

Following Donovan and Bearce to complete the top five were Yarmouth’s Sam O’Donnell (nine-over par 81), Freeport’s T.J. Whelan and Cape Elizabeth’s Aidan Lee (82s).

Tarrio strung together a round that included five birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey. Larochelle and Vega were followed by Mount Abram High School of Strong’s Ben Debiases (8-over 80) and Fort Fairfield’s Dawson Watson (81).

Haylock’s round consisted of three birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey, while Dutil earned a share of the title with a strong back nine. After shooting three-over par on the front nine, she shot an even-par 36 on the back nine with a birdie and a bogey.

Finishing fifth after Cote and Wang was Fryeburg Academy’s Nora Zhai, who shot a 19-over par 91.