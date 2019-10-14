Fort Kent driver winds up 35th at NASCAR race after getting caught up in wreck

Fort Kent’s Austin Theriault got gathered up in the second of three multi-car wrecks during the 1000Bulbs.com 500 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup series at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama on Monday and wound up finishing 35th in the 40-car field.

Racing was suspended Sunday due to rain and resumed Monday.

Theriault, driving the No. 51 Ford for Rick Ware Racing, was on the lead lap and running 26th with 26 laps to go in the 188-lap race when Kurt Busch’s car got into the back of William Byron’s car and Byron ‘s car spun into Joey Logano’s, setting off a chain reaction pileup.

The 25-year-old Theriault was not able to finish the race.

Theriault had qualified 37th and moved up to 17th on a couple of occasions during the race over the 2.66-mile superspeedway. He was the race leader for one lap.

His primary sponsor was the Florida-based Jacob Companies, and Bangor Savings Bank was the associate sponsor.

Bangor Savings Bank will be the primary sponsor when Theriault climbs into the No. 52 Ware Racing car for the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway’s 1.5-mile tri-oval.

Sunday’s race will be his sixth for Ware Racing.

Theriault finished 32nd at Michigan International Speedway and Richmond Raceway, 34th at Pocono Raceway, and 35th at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Ryan Blaney won the race by a nose over Ryan Newman.

Corey LaJoie, who drives for Go FAS Racing owned by Old Orchard Beach’s Archie St. Hilaire, finished seventh.

Spencer Boyd, who drove the No. 52 Chevy for Ware Racing, wound up 40th.