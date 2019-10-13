MIT upends Maine Maritime Academy football team

John Robertson rushed for 263 yards and a touchdown and Chris Mauck threw a pair of touchdown passes as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology handed Maine Maritime Academy its 18th consecutive loss, 30-12, on Saturday at Steinbrenner Stadium in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MIT improved to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference, while the Mariners fell to 0-6 and 0-3.

Maine Maritime marched down the field on its game-opening drive and took a 6-0 lead on Nikolas Moquin’s 13-yard TD pass to Reed Hopkins.

Maxwell Horton’s extra point kick was blocked.

The Engineers took the lead for good 8:17 later when Robertson scored on a seven-yard run to finish off a four-play, 69-yard drive. Mark Wright converted the extra point kick.

The Engineers added two more touchdowns in the second period on Mauck’s 25-yard pass to Mason DuMez and his 12-yarder to Keithen Shepard.

Maine Maritime pulled within 20-12 on Moquin’s 10-yard pass to Dominic Casale with 9:09 left in the third quarter.

MIT expanded the lead 3:54 later on Wright’s 33-yard field goal and Ashton Robinson added a one-yard TD plunge with 1:58 left in the game.

Robertson carried the ball 34 times for his 263 yards. Robinson chipped in with 45 yards on nine carries. Mauck completed eight of 20 passes for 115 yards. He was intercepted twice. Shepard had three catches for 48 yards. Sean Kent’s 10 tackles and Sam Gantman’s seven paced the defense.

Moquin completed 16 of 35 passes for 178 yards. He was intercepted three times.

Casale had five catches for 95 yards with Tyler Pelletier and Hopkins each hauling in three passes for 24 and 18 yards, respectively.

Spencer Baron had a game-high 12 tackles and an interception for the Maine Maritime defense. Tanton Mattson and Cole Eddins had 11 and 10, respectively.

Maine Maritime will host the U.S. Coast Guard Academy (4-2, 1-2) on Saturday at noon. The U.S. Coast Guard Academy of Connecticut is the last team Maine Maritime beat, 34-16 on Oct. 14, 2017.