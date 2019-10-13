Husson survives Curry rally for second football win

Sophomore running back Shawn Noel Jr. rushed for a career-high 145 yards and scored three touchdowns, including one on a kickoff return, and sophomore defenseman lineman David Redmond foiled a potential game-tying two-point conversion attempt with just 1:57 left to lead the Husson University Eagles to a wild 42-40 victory over Curry College of Massachusetts on Saturday at the Winkin Sports Complex in Bangor.

Husson improved to 2-3 overall and 2-0 in the Commonwealth Coast Conference, while Curry fell to 1-4 and 1-1, respectively.

Noel Jr. returned the opening kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown to give Husson a lead it would never relinquish and he added touchdown runs of 25 and two yards.

Curry answered Noel’s kickoff return just 21 seconds later when Nick Juvelier tossed an 80-yard TD pass to Nick Villanueva, but the Eagles maintained a one-point lead when Curry’s Evan Damian missed the extra point.

Devin Pickett had kicked the extra point for Husson.

Husson led by as many as 17 points and was up 42-26 with 12:29 left after Noel’s two-yard TD run.

But the Colonels rallied.

Tahg Coakley returned the ensuing kickoff 49 yards to set up a 35-yard TD pass from Juvelier to Villaneuva followed by a two-point conversion pass from Juvelier to Villanueva.

Curry pulled within 42-40 on a 42-yard run by Zach Levy that capped a six-play, 79-yard drive.

Husson was called for offsides on the two-point conversion try that moved the ball to the one and a half yard line, but Redmond tackled Juvelier short of the goal line to preserve the victory.

Husson senior quarterback David Morrison completed 22 of 32 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns, and he also ran the ball four times for 35 yards, including a 22-yard TD run. He threw a 33-yard TD pass to Aidan Hogan and a 24-yarder to Keyshaun Robinson.

Tyler Halls caught eight passes for 71 yards, Hogan caught seven for 89 yards and Patrick Cullen snared four for 42 yards.

Garrett Poussard carried the ball 14 times for 68 yards.

Zach Connolly had a team-high six tackles for the Eagles and Kaleb Caron and Tucker Buzzell had five apiece.

Juvelier completed 22 of 39 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns. In addition to his two TD passes to Villaneuva, he threw a 33-yarder to D’Aundray Burcy, a seven-yarder to Jason Cambra and a nine-yarder to Alex Rosemond.

Villanueva finished with seven catches for 145 yards, and Rosemond had five for 37 yards. Levy carried the ball nine times for 77 yards.

Gregory Silvia had a game-high 11 tackles for the Colonels, including three for lost yards. Cameron Sass and Blake Schader contributed nine tackles apiece.

Husson will host the University of New England of Biddeford (2-3, 0-2) in next Saturday’s Homecoming game at 1 p.m.