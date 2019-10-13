Jail inmate walked away from work release job in Portland, police say

Police are looking for a Scarborough man who did not return from his work release job at a Portland restaurant to the community corrections center Saturday night.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Gilbert Prescott, 29, failed to return from his job. He qualified for work release on Sept. 26.

Prescott is serving a sentence for violating his probation for driving offenses and a failure to provide police with a correct name.

He was scheduled to be released Dec. 5.

Police said Prescott is not considered dangerous.

Anyone with any information on Prescott is asked to call Cumberland County Regional Communications Center at 207-893-2810.