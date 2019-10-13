Bath Iron Works could get another shot at building new Coast Guard cutters

The Coast Guard has reopened competitive bidding to build a new class of cutters potentially giving a Maine shipyard another shot at the project after it lost on the bid two years ago.

The Coast Guard made the announcement Friday.

Portland Press Herald reports that in 2016 Bath Iron Works lost an estimated $10.5 billion bid to build 25 off-shore cutters.

But the company that won the bid, Florida’s Eastern Shipbuilding Group, suffered serious facility and infrastructure damage when Hurricane Michael hit in October 2018.

The Florida company was granted an “extraordinary relief” contract modification for four of the cutters, but the Coast Guard is re-opening the bid on the other 21.

Bath Iron Works declined to comment on the announcement.