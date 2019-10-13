Delaware man wins woman’s weight in beer at Maine wife-carrying contest

A Delaware couple dominated at Saturday’s wife-carrying contest in Newry.

Olivia Rowling and Jerome Roehm of Team Lovebirds were crowned the winners of the 20th annual North American Wife Carrying Championship, completing the 278-yard course at Sunday River Resort in 55.95 seconds. The Newark, Delaware, couple took home Rowling’s weight in beer — six cases — and five times her weight in cash, totaling $555.

Rowling and Roehm competed against 44 other couples before facing off in the final round against defending champions Christine Arsenault and Jesse Wall of Oxford, who finished the course in 1:02:34. Arsenault and Wall took home Arsenault’s weight in beer and two cases of soda.

Rowling and Roehm were first-time competitors in Saturday’s contest. They intend to return next year to defend their title.

The 278-yard obstacle course includes two log hurdles and a water obstacle often referred to as the “Widow Maker.” The event turned 20 on Saturday.

Based on Finnish tradition, the event features male competitors completing the obstacle course while carrying a woman. The legend behind the event is based on Finland’s “Ronkainen the Robber,” whose gang was known to pillage villages and take the women.