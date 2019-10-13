Explore The County with these fall photos

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Autumn in Maine is a precious season. With a variety of captivating scenic overlooks, pink-purple hues of cotton candy-colored sunsets or low-hanging tree branches that create a natural canopy over a wooded trail, this season is truly something to marvel.

But it doesn’t last very long. The foliage peak season for Aroostook County and much of Maine is here now and already beginning to wane, though there’s still plenty of color. Those who were lucky enough to witness fall in the County know what splendor Northern Maine had in store for us.

For those who couldn’t make the trip up here this time, don’t fret. These pictures will give you a pretty good idea of what you missed — and what to look forward to next year.

