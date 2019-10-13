Explore The County with these fall photos

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Autumn in Maine is a precious season. With a variety of captivating scenic overlooks, pink-purple hues of cotton candy-colored sunsets or low-hanging tree branches that create a natural canopy over a wooded trail, this season is truly something to marvel.
But it doesn’t last very long. The foliage peak season for Aroostook County and much of Maine is here now and already beginning to wane, though there’s still plenty of color. Those who were lucky enough to witness fall in the County know what splendor Northern Maine had in store for us.
For those who couldn’t make the trip up here this time, don’t fret. These pictures will give you a pretty good idea of what you missed — and what to look forward to next year.
Nina Mahaleris/ The Star-Herald | BDN
Trees create a canopy over the trails at Mantle Lake Park in Presque Isle on the first day of fall.
Staff Photo/ Nina Mahaleris | BDN
Hikers climb up the face of Haystack Mountain in Castle Hill on Oct. 8, 2019.
Nina Mahaleris | The Star-Herald
Bench surrounded by trees with changing leaves in Mantle Park, Presque Isle.
Morgan Mitchell | BDN
Vibrant gold and red leaves beginning to show in the trees around a St. David road.
Paula Brewer | Star-Herald
Machias Lake is seen in this picture taken in the North Maine Woods on Oct. 9, 2019.
Staff Photo/ Julia Bayly | BDN
This Fort Kent hillside displays a mixture of green and gold trees.
Julia Bayly | BDN
Bright orange leaves stand out against the dark green evergreens on a Fort Kent hillside.
