Superb goaltending and a fluke goal give UMaine overtime hockey win

What a difference a night makes.

After cruising to a comfortable 7-1 victory over the University of Alaska Anchorage on Friday night, the University of Maine needed a superb goaltending performance from junior goalie Jeremy Swayman and a lucky bounce to post a 2-1 overtime victory at Alfond Arena.

Eduards Tralmaks was credited with the game-winner after the puck took a crazy bounce off the boards in front of the Zamboni entrance and glanced directly in front of the net to Tralmaks.

Tralmaks spun around and threw the puck across the net front where it deflected into the net off the skate of Eric Sinclair.

Tim Doherty and Mitch Fossier picked up assists.

Doherty hustled down the ice to nullify a potential icing call.

UMaine killed a penalty in the overtime with Swayman making a great glove save on Taylor Lantz’s point-blank wrister.

Swayman finished with 37 saves for 2-1 UMaine while Kris Carlson had 26 for the 0-2 Seawolves.

Niagara University transfer Sam Rennaker, a senior left winger, opened the scoring at the 12:11 mark of the first period but senior defenseman Tomi Hiekkavirta equalized on the power play 4:17 later.

A Doherty pass hit Adam Dawe and dropped to Rennaker, who wheeled across the top of the slot and snapped a knee-high wrist shot from the top of the left circle that sailed by the glove of Carlson.

But the lead was short-lived.

The Seawolves went on the power play courtesy of a hooking call on Emil Westerlund and it took them just 25 seconds to convert.

UAA won three consecutive faceoffs and, on the third one, Nick Wicks drew the puck back to Hiekkavarita at the right point.

Hiekkavrita maneuvered quickly across the shot and fired a wrister past the screened Swayman.