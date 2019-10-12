This Speedway 95 champion hopes to defend title in Paul Bunyan 150 race

Kris Matchett of Skowhegan has already had a good season but he could make it an even better one on Sunday.

Matchett captured his second straight Late Model points championship at Hermon’s Speedway 95, and he would love to cap the year by winning his second consecutive Paul Bunyan Speed Weekend Late Model 150-lapper.

There will be racing Saturday and Sunday to conclude the season.

Saturday’s card includes a 50-lap Sport Four race, a 95-lap Road Runner feature and a 35-lap Modified Enduro race along with a demolition derby.

On Sunday, in addition to the Late Model feature, the annual Ikey Dorr Memorial 100-lap Street Stock race and a 35-lap Cage Runner event will be held.

Heat races begin at 2 p.m. each day.

Matchett won the Late Model title by only eight points over Steve Kimball of Holden, thanks to second and third-place finishes in back-to-back races on Sept. 21 and 22. Kimball did not finish the Saturday race and wound up 13th but bounced back for a second-place showing Sunday.

The 33-year-old Matchett posted 14 top-five finishes, including two wins, in 18 races this season.

Kimball and Rowland Robinson Jr. of Steuben had the most race wins with four each and Brenton Parritt of Steuben notched three. Frankfort’s Dana Wilbur was the other multiple-race winner (two).

“We didn’t have as many wins as last year, but we had a lot of good finishes,” Matchett said. “We struggled in the middle of the season, but the last month or so we got the car back to where it was at the beginning of the season.”

He was worried going into the final two points races but is glad he was able to pull it off with his two top-three finishes.

Sunday’s race is the one he circles on the calendar every year.

“This is the big event of the year for us,” Matchett said.

He said there will be plenty of competition from the likes of Kimball, Robinson Jr., Parritt and two-time Wiscasset Speedway Coastal 200 winner Ben Ashline of Pittston.

Hermon’s John Curtis, who finished third in the Late Model points, won the Paul Bunyan Speed Weekend 150 in 2015.

For Matchett, racing is a family affair. His father, Dan, is his spotter and the man who works on the racecar with him. His girlfriend’s father, Dale Starnes, spotted for him a couple of times and his girlfriend, Kristy Starnes, and her son, Brendan, have provided plenty of support.

In the Ikey Dorr race, Billy Childs Jr. of Leeds is back to defend his title.

The race commemorates Dorr, a driver from Addison who died of a heart attack in 2009 after racing at Speedway 95.

The top three points finishers in the Street Stock class at Speedway 95 this season were champion Anthony Constantino of Sumner, Garett Hayman of Milford and Mike Overlock of Franklin.