Two dead in Friday night fire in North Hampton, New Hampshire

An adult and a child are dead after a fire Friday night at a home in North Hampton.

Fire Chief Michael Tully said the fire happened after 8 p.m. Friday at 90 Lovering Road. The first crews on the scene rescued one person from the building as they battled the fire.

Early Saturday morning, Tully said two victims found inside the two-family resident were taken to area hospitals but succumbed to their injuries.

Firefighters from nearly 20 communities responded, and the fire was brought under control.

“The Town of North Hampton is deeply saddened by the loss of life recently occurring in our community,” Tully said in a press release.

“Our heats go out to the victims and families affected by this tragedy. The North Hampton Fire and Police Departments will continue to work closely with the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office and NH State Police to determine the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the deaths.”