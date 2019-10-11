UMaine men’s hockey team cruises past Alaska Anchorage for first win of season

The University of Maine’s men’s hockey team, held scoreless last weekend, erupted against the University of Alaska Anchorage on Friday night.

Second-period goals by junior left wing Eduards Tralmaks, sophomore defenseman Simon Butala and senior right wing Mitch Fossier broke the game open and led the Black Bears to a 7-1 victory at Alfond Arena.

UMaine is now 1-1 overall, while it was Alaska Anchorage’s opener. The teams will play again Saturday night at 7.

The Black Bears lost 7-0 to Providence and 5-0 in an exhibition game against the University of New Brunswick last weekend.

UMaine goalie Jeremy Swayman finished with 20 saves, while UAA’s Kristian Stead wound up with 31 stops.

UMaine reached the seven-goal mark just once last season, in a 7-2 win at Boston College on Jan. 16. The Seawolves allowed more than six goals only once last season, a 10-2 loss to Colorado College on Oct. 6. Alaska Anchorage, which finished 3-28-3 last season, bounced back to beat Colorado College 4-3 the next night.

J.D. Greenway and Tim Doherty scored 3:11 apart early in the first period to stake the Black Bears to a 2-0 lead before Alex Frye halved the lead with 7:15 left in the period for the Seawolves.

Following the three-goal outburst in the second period, Adam Dawe and Doherty added third-period, power-play goals.

Tralmaks extended the lead to 3-1 7:34 into the middle period. He sliced across the slot and tipped Cam Spicer’s shot from the right point past Stead.

Butala’s first collegiate goal came 4:23 later.

UMaine had a 2-on-1, and Butala joined the rush to make it a 3-on-1. Ryan Smith wheeled a back-handed pass across the middle of the slot, and Butala chipped a one-timer between Stead’s pads.

Fossier made it 5-1. He was at the outer half of the right faceoff circle and sent a low pass to the middle that carried through a bunch of players and slipped into the net.

UMaine carried the play in the first period and outshot the Seawolves, although they had 4:36 of power-play time, while the visitors did not receive an opportunity with the man advantage.

University of Wisconsin transfer Greenway opened the scoring just 1:14 into the game when he took a pass from Tralmaks at the point, maneuvered his 6-foot-5, 212-pound frame cleverly down the slot and pulled the puck to his backhand before flipping it over Stead’s glove.

Doherty made it 2-0 by chasing down a loose puck behind the net, wheeling out of the corner to the left of Stead, and firing a wrister from the right faceoff dot through a maze of players and past the glove of Stead into the short-side corner.

Frye converted a pass from Taylor Lantz with a one-timer from the high slot that hit Greenway and knuckled over Swayman’s glove.

In the third period, Dawe roofed an Emil Westerlund pass from 14 feet away, and then Dawe fed Doherty for a 17-foot wrister.