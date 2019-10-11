Aerial showdown expected as Husson football team entertains Curry

Husson University seeks it second straight victory and Maine Maritime Academy of Castine looks to post its first win since 2017 on Saturday as the second half of Maine small college football season begins.

Curry Colonels (1-3) vs. Husson Eagles (1-3), 1 p.m. Saturday, Winkin Complex, Bangor: The first-ever meeting between the two programs shapes up as an aerial showdown between senior quarterbacks who are averaging over 30 passes per game.

Husson’s David Morrison has completed 77 of 128 passes for 933 yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions. Curry’s Nick Juvelier is 109-for-181 (1,022 yds., 6 TDs, 4 Ints). Each has completed 60.2 percent of his throws.

Sophomore running back Garrett Poussard of Lewiston gave the Eagles (1-0 Commonwealth Coast Conference) some needed balance last week, rushing for 159 yards.

“He’s 210 pounds and he runs really hard,” Husson coach Nat Clark said.

“We’ve got to be able to run the ball against Curry (1-0 CCC), and we have to limit their big plays. We have to get stops,” Clark said.

Tyler Halls has caught 27 passes for 414 yards to lead the Eagle receivers. The Husson defense is led by safety Zach Connolly (35 tackles) and end Frank Curran (25).

Juvelier’s favorite receiver is Nick Villanueva (32 receptions, 446 yds.). Zach Levy is the Colonels’ top rusher (28 carries, 304 yds.). He ran for 216 yards in last week’s 34-31 win over the University of New England.

Cornerback Joshua Gabbidon (29 tackles) and linebacker Blake Schader (28) anchor the defense.

Maine Maritime Academy Mariners (0-5) vs. Massachusetts Institute of Technology Engineers (2-2), noon, Steinbrenner Stadium, Cambridge, Massachusetts: Maine Maritime Academy (0-2 New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference) looks to snap its 17-game losing streak but is the decided underdogs against MIT (1-1 NEWMAC). The Engineers are coming off a 35-29 double-overtime loss to a U.S. Merchant Marine Academy team that beat MMA 62-13 last month.

MMA quarterback Nikolas Moquin (63-for-114, 814 yds.) passed for a school-record 298 yards in a 51-20 loss to WPI, and wide receiver Dominic Casale (29 rec., 365 yds. this season) became the seventh Mariner to reach the 1,000-yard plateau for receiving yards.

Linebackers Terrell Thomas (40 tackles) and Spencer Baron (29) are the top tacklers for MMA, which is allowing 45.4 points and 483.8 yards per game.

MIT is averaging just 20.3 ppg, but its defense has limited teams to 19.5 ppg behind linebacker Sam Gantman and defensive back Adam Zimmerman, who each have 34 tackles. Chris Mauck has completed 44 of 94 passes for 627 yards and John Robertson has rushed for 397 yards on 92 carries. Keithen Shepard has 13 catches for 272 yards and Dennis Gastel has 11 for 90.

Saturday’s other Maine Division III games, 1 p.m.: Trinity (2-2) at Bates (0-4), Bowdoin (0-4) at Amherst (3-1), Colby (0-4) at Middlebury (4-0).