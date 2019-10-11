Maine’s dental crisis is an unseen factor in our workforce shortage

For many years, Maine has struggled with especially poor oral health. As health professionals, we’ve seen how much physical pain, stress and needless emergency spending occurs when Mainers can’t afford to access basic care for their teeth. Maine’s Medicaid program doesn’t cover these services for adults, and ER visits, extractions and dangerous health risks are the predictable, painful results.

A 2010 study of emergency room use in Maine showed the top diagnostic reason for an ER visit among both MaineCare and uninsured patients aged 15 through 44 was dental disease. This treatment is not only expensive, it does not fix the problem, leaving them to return to the ER time and time again with infection and pain.

But a less seen consequence plays out every day at your local stores, shops, and businesses. Any Mainer with “bad” teeth can tell you they have a hard time getting hired. Not only does appearance prevent the employer from wanting that person to represent them, they know that there will likely be sick days requested because of poor health. More than one in three Maine adults say the condition of their teeth impacts their ability to interview for a job.

With a shortage of employees, Maine needs all workers to be in good health to strengthen our workforce and care for their loved ones. More people working helps our economy; more importantly it helps families supported by these jobs.

Basic dental care is expensive for individuals and out of reach for many adults with low-income, but if they can get help with cleanings and fillings, the state saves a lot in the long run. Without assistance, many Mainers are forced to choose between paying rent, eating, and medical or dental care. Only when the pain from their teeth becomes unbearable do dental needs rise to the top of the long list of things poor Mainers struggle to afford.

Often the only place they can get that care is in emergency rooms where they can receive only antibiotics and treatment of their symptoms. The irony is that though dental disease is preventable, MaineCare currently will pay for this ineffective emergency care, not for the less expensive basic dental care that could prevent more serious problems. It is time for Maine to recognize and act on the reality that oral health is a critical piece of overall health. Dental care is health care.

Maine is one of only 13 states that has no Medicaid adult dental benefit except for limited emergency care for relief of pain, infection and imminent tooth loss. In the last legislative session, a bill that would have created a dental benefit for 70,000 MaineCare recipients beginning in 2021 passed in the House and Senate. It is sitting on Gov. Janet Mills’ desk.

In her Jan. 11 radio address, Mills rightly pointed out that health care is a human right. She said her “top priority as governor is to ensure affordable, accessible care for every Mainer,” an effort that started with the critical and long delayed expansion of Medicaid.

Mills called Medicaid expansion the “first, necessary step” in reaching the goal of affordable and accessible health care. Good oral health is essential to overall health and Maine cannot reach its health care or economic goals while ignoring its oral health services. The expansion of Medicaid adult dental benefits is the first, necessary step to improving the oral health, quality of life, and employability of our citizens and the health and economy of our state.

Barbara Covey is an emergency department physician and member of the board of the Waterville Community Dental Center. Wendy Alpaugh is a dentist practicing in Stonington.