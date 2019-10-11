A woman was killed when a truck flipped over in Sidney

A woman was killed Friday morning when a pickup truck she was driving in Sidney rolled over near the Augusta city line.

Police haven’t yet identified the woman, pending notification of her relatives. They said she was speeding and not wearing a seat belt prior to the crash, which happened around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of Middle and Reynolds Hill roads, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland.

The truck lost control when it hit a slight curve, left the road and came to rest on its roof, killing the woman instantly, McCausland said. She was the only person in the vehicle.