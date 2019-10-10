UMaine men’s hockey team hopes to get on winning trail during weekend series

Men’s College Hockey — Maine vs. Alaska Anchorage

Time, site: 7 p.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday; Alfond Arena, Orono

Records: UMaine 0-1, Alaska Anchorage 0-0

Series, last meeting: Alaska Anchorage leads 4-3-2, 3-3 tie on 10/25/14

Key players (last year’s stats), Maine: RW Mitch Fossier (8 goals, 28 assists), C Tim Doherty (9 & 8), LWR Eduards Tralmaks (8 & 9), RW Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup (6 & 8), D J.D. Greenway (9 & 24 with Dubuque of United States Hockey League), D Simon Butala (0 & 2), G Jeremy Swayman (14-17-4, 2.77 goals-against average, .919 save percentage); Alaska Anchorage: D Carmine Buono (3 & 6), D Tomi Hiekkavirta (1 & 7), D Drayson Pears (2 & 5), LW-RW Tanner Schachle (2 & 4), RW Trey deGraaf (0 & 6), G Kris Carlson (0-13-1, 3.46, .896), G Kristian Stead (1-10-1, 3,.66, .883)

Game notes: Second-year Seawolves head coach Matt Curley has brought in nine freshmen after a 3-28-3 campaign a year ago. The Seawolves scored only 40 goals in 34 games and had only two players reach double figures in points. Both graduated. The Seawolves, which did hold teams to three goals or less 20 times, face a UMaine team that was outshot 59-29 Saturday at Providence and 32-14 by University of New Brunswick last weekend. UMaine is without senior center Patrick Shea, who suffered an upper body injury against UNB. The Seawolves are playing their first two games of the season and won’t play again until Oct. 25-26 when they host the University of Alaska (Fairbanks). The two Alaska schools and the University of Alabama Huntsville face an uncertain future because the other seven WCHA schools have expressed a desire to leave the league after the 2020-21 season to form a new conference with some other schools.