UMaine athletics and Bangor Savings Bank team up for sponsorship deal

Bangor Savings Bank and University of Maine athletics have announced a new, five-year sponsorship agreement.

Black Bear Sports Properties, which handles the media rights for UMaine athletics, said Bangor Savings Bank will serve as a lead sponsor for athletics by providing the opportunity to engage on a variety of programming.

Under the relationship, which was revealed Wednesday and is effective immediately, Bangor Savings Bank will serve as title sponsor for Black Bears women’s sports programs and for the “Bananas Cub Club” for kids. It will also be presenting sponsor for the homecoming football game Oct. 26, when UMaine plays host to William & Mary.

“It is wonderful to have Bangor Savings Bank partnering with the Black Bears once again,” University of Maine Director of Athletics Ken Ralph said. “They have a great local presence while also having strong reach throughout Northern New England. This is such a natural connection and its synergies will benefit both parties.”

Bangor Savings Bank hosted the announcement at its new headquarters in Bangor.

“We are proud to partner with Maine’s flagship university, which hosts the only Division I athletic program in Maine,” Bangor Savings Bank President and CEO Bob Montgomery-Rice said. “We look forward to engaging with fans, students and alumni through this partnership.”

Black Bear Sports Properties General Manager Justin Barnes said it is important for UMaine athletics to have the kind of support and commitment being provided by Bangor Savings Bank.

“We have the privilege of working alongside UMaine Athletics and identifying reputable local, regional and national businesses wanting to align with the Black Bears,” Barnes said.