High school schedule, results; harness racing, On Deck sports calendar

HIGH SCHOOL

CROSS COUNTRY

Pendale Invitational at Hermon, 4 p.m.

Hancock County Championship at Sumner, 4 p.m.

Bangor, Oxford Hills, Foxcroft, Gardiner, Maranacook, Edward Little, Cony, Mt. Ararat, Leavitt, Lewiston, Messalonskee, Lincoln Academy, Brewer, Waterville at Mt. Blue Relays, 4 p.m.

Nokomis, Lawrence, Medomak, Brunswick, Morse, Belfast, Skowhegan, Erskine, Oceanside, Mount View at Camden Hills Invitational, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Central at Foxcroft, 4 p.m.

Cony at Hampden, 6 p.m.

Hall-Dale at Winthrop, 3:30 p.m.

Lake Region at Yarmouth, 6 p.m.

Skowhegan at Oxford Hills, 3:30 p.m.

Stearns at Hermon, 4 p.m.

Waterville at Oceanside, 3:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Bangor at Edward Little, 7 p.m.

Bonny Eagle at Lewiston, 7 p.m.

Brewer at Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Brunswick at Falmouth, 6:30 p.m.

Cape Elizabeth at Morse, 7 p.m.

Cheverus at Biddeford, 7 p.m.

Dirigo at Freeport, 6 p.m.

Gardiner at Mt. Blue, 7 p.m.

Hampden at Cony, 7 p.m.

Houlton/Hodgdon/GHCA at Belfast, 7 p.m.

Lake Region at Camden Hills, 7 p.m.

Lisbon/St. Dominic at York, 6 p.m.

Maranacook at Sacopee Valley, 7 p.m.

Marshwood at Deering, 6 p.m.

Mattanawcook at Washington Acad., 7 p.m.

Messalonskee at Skowhegan, 7 p.m.

MDI at John Bapst, 7 p.m.

Mountain Valley at Spruce Mountain, 7 p.m.

Oak Hill at Bucksport, 7 p.m.

Old Town at Oceanside, 6 p.m.

Oxford Hills at Gorham, 7 p.m.

Scarborough at Sanford, 7 p.m.

South Portland at Portland, 7 p.m.

Thornton at Windham, 7:30 p.m.

Traip Academy at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.

Waterville at Madison, 7 p.m.

Westbrook at Massabesic, 6 pm.

Winslow at MCI, 7 p.m.

Yarmouth at Boothbay, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Brewer at Caribou, 7 p.m.

Brunswick at Cony, 3:30 p.m.

Erskine at Waterville, 3:30 p.m.

Foxcroft at Hermon, 6 p.m.

Hodgdon at MSSM, 7 p.m.

Katahdin at Shead, 3:30 p.m.

Mattanawcook at Bucksport, 4 p.m.

Messalonskee at Mt. Ararat, 3:30 p.m.

Monmouth at Winthrop, 3:30 p.m.

Morse at Lincoln Academy, 6 p.m.

Oceanside at Medomak, 3:30 p.m.

PVHS at Schenck/Stearns, 4 p.m.

Penquis at Greenville, 4 p.m.

Skowhegan at Bangor, 6 p.m.

SACS at Ashland, 5 p.m.

Spruce Mountain at Oak Hill, 3:30 p.m.

Sumner at Lee, 4 p.m.

Vinalhaven at Valley, 4 p.m.

Wiscasset at Carrabec, 3:30 p.m.

Woodland at Machias, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Brewer at Caribou, 5 p.m.

Dexter at Foxcroft, 4 p.m.

East Grand at Woodland, 3:30 p.m.

Hodgdon at MSSM, 5 p.m.

Medomak at Oceanside, 3:30 p.m.

Morse at Lincoln Academy, 4 p.m.

Mt. Ararat at Messalonskee, 3:30 p.m.

Oxford Hills at Edward Little, 3:30 p.m.

SACS at Ashland, 7 p.m.

Vinalhaven at Valley, 4 p.m.

Waterville at Erskine, 3:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Gardiner at NYA, 6 p.m.

Machias at Bucksport, 5:30 p.m.

South Portland at Brunswick, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s Results

FIELD HOCKEY

Cony 5, Bangor 1

Old Town 1, Dexter 0

Skowhegan 10, Hampden Acad. 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Fort Kent 2, Madawaska 1

Greenville 5, Piscataquis 0

Hampden Acad. 2, Mt. Blue 1

Schenck-Stearns 3, Penobscot Valley 0

Shead 4, Narraguagus 1

BOYS SOCCER

Orono 6, Central 1

VOLLEYBALL

George Stevens Acad. 3, Ellsworth 0

Wednesday’s Results

HIGH SCHOOL

FIELD HOCKEY

Dexter 3, PCHS 0

Dirigo 6, Telstar 0

Fryeburg 3, Gray-NG 0

Lake Region 6, NYA 0

MCI 14, Lincoln Acad. 0

Mtn. Valley 3, Lisbon 0

Oak Hill 10, Hall-Dale 1

Orono 3, Stearns 1

Poland 0, Freeport 0

Spruce Mtn. 7, Boothbay 3

BOYS SOCCER

Buckfield 5, Carrabec 0

Bucksport 8, DI-Stonington 0

Hall-Dale 4, Mt. Abram 3

Lisbon 6, Dirigo 1

Monmouth Acad. 7, Oak Hill 4

Narraguagus 8, Machias 2

Penquis 2, Schenck 1

PCHS 1, Mattanawcook 0

Sumner 7, Jonesport-Beals 3

GIRLS SOCCER

Camden Hills 4, Bangor 2

Gray-NG 2, St. Dominic 0

COLLEGE

FIELD HOCKEY

Bowdoin 5, UM-Farmington 0

Thomas 4, Husson 3 (OT)

MEN’S SOCCER

Saint Joseph’s 5, Rivier 0

UM-Farmington 2, Southern Maine 1

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Colby 7, Husson 0

Saint Joseph’s 2, Norwich 1

Harness racing

BANGOR RACEWAY

Friday Starters, 5 p.m.

FIRST, Pace, $2,700

1. Team Edward, Da Deslandes

2. Tip Em Off, He Campbell

3. Rule The Air, St Wilson

4. Not My First Rodeo, Aa Hall

5. Nowhining Bluechip, Ga Mosher

6. Rockin Lisa, Br Ranger

7. Northern Ideal, Mc Sowers

8. Hot Cakes, An Harrington

SECOND, Pace, $3,000

1. Union Man Hanover, He Campbell

2. Power Off, Br Ranger

3. Della Cruise, Ga Mosher

4. No Humble Jumble, Da Deslandes

5. Cadillac Phil, Aa Hall

6. K D Overdrive, Mc Sowers

7. Wild Lady Luck, An Harrington

THIRD, Pace, $3,000

1. Crush Hanover, He Campbell

2. Rocnrolwilneverdie, Da Deslandes

3. Thewaythewestwon, Aa Hall

4. Lifeontherange, Br Ranger

5. My Last Chance, Mc Sowers

FOURTH, Trot, $3,000

1. Royalpine Princess, Aa Hall

2. Beer League, He Campbell

3. Caravelle, Ga Mosher

4. Olympic Goal, St Wilson

5. Tucky’s Jack, Br Ranger

FIFTH, Pace, $3,000

1. Bb Eight, Da Deslandes

2. Intrepid Hall, He Campbell

3. Sea Star, Aa Hall

4. Wave That Banner, Mc Sowers

5. Ideal Bid, St Wilson

6. Somkinda Hanover, Ga Mosher

7. Ebandtheboys, Br Ranger

SIXTH, Pace, $3,500

1. Rude Boy, Ga Mosher

2. Jimmy C R, Br Ranger

3. Odds On Serpens, Aa Hall

4. Blacktree, He Campbell

5. Hustling Charley, Mc Sowers

6. Cherokee Ranger, Da Deslandes

7. Worth Watching, Be Merrill

SEVENTH, Pace, $6,000

1. Grand Galop Semalu, Ja Dunn

2. All Artist, Mc Sowers

3. Keystone Camaro, Aa Hall

4. J J S Jet, He Campbell

5. Zack Lee, Da Deslandes

6. Southwind Terror, Br Ranger

EIGHTH, Pace, $3,500

1. Gold Star Spider, He Campbell

2. Librado Hanover, Aa Hall

3. What A Hooligan, Br Ranger

4. Visible Gold, Mc Sowers

5. Jin Dandy, Da Deslandes

6. Spincredible, Eu Robinson

7. Daniel Semalu, Ga Mosher

8. Ideal Legacy A, An Harrington

On Deck sports calendar

CANOE RACING

ORRINGTON — The 8th annual Muskrat Scramble Canoe/Kayak/Stand-Up Paddleboard race will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, on Sedgeunkedunk Stream; free registration at noon, race at 1 p.m.; beginners welcome, experts expected; choose 2.5-mile or 4.5-mile course, all flat water, out-and-back from starting point; unique trophies, cider and cookies; for information contact Larry Merrill at 825-4577 or lawmerr2gmail.com.

ICE HOCKEY

BREWER — Brewer Youth Hockey and Tim Horton’s will host two, 10-week Learn to Skate/Learn to Play Hockey programs. The sessions are one hour per week on Saturday or Sunday, with the first session beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, for that group and at 12:40 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, for that session. The second 10-week session will begin in January. Participants must be signed up for either the Saturday or Sunday slot or register twice and do both slots, and slots are limited. Sign up for one or both sessions. There also will be an Atoms Team program to give children game-like experiences. The cost for each session is $75 for 10 weeks, and a jersey is included. Three-year-olds skate for just $33.There are three groups: Walker-beginners, learn to skate and learn to play. All skaters are moved up in each group as they develop, per assessments done by certified coaching staff. For more information contact Kevin Nilsson at vpinstructional@brewerhockey.org or Paul Pangburn at pres@brewerhockey.org. Rental gear and scholarship funds available. To register, visit brewerhockey.org.

ROAD RACING

ORONO — The Black Bear 5K is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20 at the University of Maine; early entries due at campus recreation by 4 p.m. on Oct. 18, late registration and number pickup 9:30 to 10:50 a.m. on Oct. 20. Showers and restrooms available, refreshments and awards after the race. Entry fee is $12 and the first 70 receive a t-shirt. Make checks payable to the University of Maine. The race is part of the Trade Winds Marketplace/Sub 5 Track Club Road Race Series. Contact Thad Dwyer, Race Director, Hilltop Road, Campus Recreation, The University of Maine, Orono, ME, 04469-5747, call 207-581-1234 or visit www.umaine.edu/campusrecreation.