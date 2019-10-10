Here are this week’s key high school football matchups

For the first time since 2015, the Bangor High School football team has won more than one game in a season.

Now the Rams of head coach Dave Morris look to get back to .500 when they visit Edward Little of Auburn in a Class A matchup.

Bangor Rams (2-3) vs. Edward Little Red Eddies (0-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Walton Field, Auburn: Last week’s 28-20 win at Skowhegan snapped a three-game losing streak for Bangor, which had run into defending state champ Thornton Academy (49-0) and South finalist Scarborough (42-7) in recent weeks.

“We’re playing a lot of sophomores and they’re learning,” Morris said. “The team has done a really good job grinding through things — some tough games and tough situations. They’re making really good strides.”

Sophomore quarterback Max Clark has improved managing the offense and continues to develop as a passer. The Rams like to throw but also have had success running it behind sophomore Joey Morrison and junior Johnny Lyon.

Morrison rushed for more than 100 yards against Skowhegan while Lyon played only defense because he was coming off an injury that had sidelined him for two games. Clark’s top targets includes Eli Bradford, Keegan Cyr, Nick Fournier, Colton Trisch and James Neel.

Seniors Ezra Hamer-Nagle and Bryce Henaire anchor both the offensive and defensive lines, and sophomore Luke Missbrenner has played an important role as the center on offense.

“We’ll need to establish the run. If we do that, it will open up our passing game,” Morris said.

Cornerback Bradford and safety Morrison have been defensive catalysts.

“They’ve played a lot of teams tough, and I expect a tough game,” Morris said of EL, which uses two quarterbacks (Jack Keefe and Giles Paradie).

Old Town Coyotes (3-2) vs. Oceanside Mariners (2-3), 6 p.m. Friday, Wasgatt Field, Rockland: The resurgent Coyotes have won three straight, but they will have their hands full with the Mariners. Oceanside lost 7-6 to Belfast and 36-34 in overtime to Hermon.

“It will be a good game,” Old Town coach Lance Cowan said. “Their quarterback [Karl Ilvonen] throws the ball very well. We’re going to have to work on our pass coverages.”

Old Town is led by dual-threat quarterback Sam Magoon, who rushed for 100-plus yards and threw for more than 100 in a win over John Bapst of Bangor. The free safety is also the team’s leading tackler.

Ethan Hayes rushed for more than 200 yards against John Bapst, and seniors Caleb Kalel and Gavin Anderson have been the mainstays on both lines. Speedster Tre Dorr has given them an explosive threat.

Oak Hill Raiders (3-2) vs. Bucksport Golden Bucks (5-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Carmichael Field, Bucksport: This will be their first meeting since Oak Hill beat Bucksport in the 2013 Class D state championship game.

“They’re tough. They have some real good athletes and really good people at the skill positions,” Bucksport coach Joel Sankey said. “They run a lot of formations and a lot of different plays out of those formations.”

Oak Hill, which lost to Wells in the Class D South final last year, is coming off a 48-21 win over Madison-Carrabec. In that game, quarterback Gavin Rawstron passed for 86 yards and ran for 32 more yards. Tiger Hopkins gained 107 yards on just nine carries.

Bucksport features running backs Jaxon Gross (76 carries, 529 yards), Josh Miller (41-399) and Ty Giberson (36-297), along with quarterback Brady Findlay (28-40, 479 passing yards), tight end Cameron Soper (8 catches, 126 yards) and wide receiver Logan Stanley (7-141).

The Bucks have allowed only 13 points in five games behind linebacker Skyler McNair, end Soper and tackle Gavin Billings.

Foxcroft Academy Ponies (3-2) vs. Dexter Tigers (4-1), 1 p.m. Saturday, Dexter: This is the 64th meeting between these two neighbors, which are separated by only 13 miles. Foxcroft has won the past 25 meetings to build a 41-20-2 series lead.

Foxcroft features Logan Martin, who has rushed for 389 yards on 40 carries and caught 11 passes for 246 more yards. Caden Crocker (33 carries, 245 yds.) and Luke Stedman (13 rec., 228 yds.) are other weapons. QB Austin Seavey (25-for-38, 474 yds.) went 16-for-19 (283 yds., 3 TDs) in last week’s 32-21 win over Houlton-Hodgdon.

Cameron Paige (65 carries, 474 yds.) has been Dexter’s go-to guy along with Parker Ponte (207 yds. rushing). Quarterback Logan Perkins has completed 12 of 23 passes and five have gone for touchdowns.

Winslow Black Raiders (4-1) vs. Maine Central Institute Huskies (4-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Alumni Field, Pittsfield: These teams are tied atop the Class C North football standings. Each has lost to defending state champ Wells and has cruised in their four wins.

Winslow’s average winning margin is 59 points and MCI’s is 43. Winslow was more competitive against Wells (18-6), while the Warriors beat the Huskies 54-8.

Houlton-Hodgdon Shiretowners (2-3) vs. Belfast Lions (4-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Belfast: The Class C Lions are riding a three-game winning streak while the Class D Shires have lost three in a row. Belfast has allowed only 24 points during its streak. Belfast’s offense features back Noah Reynolds (96 carries, 517 yds.), QB Will Belyea (53-373) and receiver Caleb Solomon (16 rec., 200 yds). Belyea hac completed 25 of 68 passes for 383 yards.