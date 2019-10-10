7 former stars are joining the Ellsworth High School Sports Hall of Fame

A contingent of standout athletes from several sports spanning almost 70 years will be honored Saturday with their induction into the Ellsworth High School Sports Hall of Fame.

This year’s class includes Corey DeWitt, Paul Firlotte, Dan Kane, CeCe McEachern, Chad Sattler, Terry Spurling and Jennifer (Wadman) Myers.

The group will be inducted Saturday at the high school, starting with a hall of fame dinner at noon in the cafeteria followed by the ceremony in the auditorium.

The cost is $12 per person and reservations can be made by calling Ellsworth High School at 207-667-4722.

Spurling (1956) was among the catalysts who helped the Ellsworth basketball team capture consecutive Class L state championships in 1953 and 1954, and made appearances at the New England Championships.

He was a Bangor Daily News All-Maine first-team selection in 1956 before playing two seasons at the University of Maine. He went on to become a successful coach at Houlton and Central Aroostook high schools.

Kane (1983) was a power hitter on Ellsworth’s first state championship baseball team during his senior season. He went on to UMaine, where during the program’s heyday under John Winkin he established career records for doubles (48), hits (217), runs batted in (158) and games played (190)

Kane has remained involved in the game as the 31-year head coach at George Stevens Academy in Blue Hill, guiding the Eagles to three state titles and 10 regional crowns. He also is a member of the UMaine Sports Hall of Fame and the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame.

DeWitt (2007) was a versatile athlete who excelled in basketball, cross-country, and track and field. As a senior, he set the Class B basketball tournament record with a 52-point quarterfinal performance against Hermon.

He also won two regional individual championships and was part of two team titles in cross-country. Dewitt also claimed the 1,600-meter state title during indoor track, and completed his career in track and cross-country at Dartmouth College.

Firlotte (1952) captured three individual cross-country state championships in 1949, 1950 and 1951, and capped his undefeated Ellsworth career with a New England title.

Firlotte continued to excel at UMaine, where he was a three-time Yankee Conference cross-country champion and claimed a New England title.

McEachern (2013) represented the Eagles in the swimming pool, where she garnered two individual state championships and three Penobscot Valley Conference titles.

McEachern, her class valedictorian and a team captain, held every Ellsworth swimming record. At UMaine, she achieved multiple top-10 finishes in the America East championships and captained the squad as a senior.

Sattler (1980) is considered the best player during the long tenure of coach Brian Higgins. As a senior in 1979, he scored a school-record 41 goals and provided 10 assists.

Sattler helped Ellsworth claim four regional titles and two state championships, and in 1979 earned All-New England recognition and was featured in Sports Illustrated.

Wadman Myers (1988) starred on the soccer pitch for the Eagles, garnering a spot on the Class B all-state team as a senior after two All-PVC first-team awards.

Wadman Myers, who ranks third on Ellsworth’s career scoring list, continued her soccer career at UMaine, where she was a four-year member of the Black Bears. She later coached the Eagles girls program to two regional championships and was a multiple-time Class B coach of the year.