Man exposed himself to USM students, police say

Police said they are looking for a man who exposed himself to two female students in two separate incidents Thursday morning on the University of Southern Maine’s Gorham campus.

The first incident happened on University Way outside of Corthell Hall around 9:15 a.m., and the second occurred on Campus Avenue near Philippi Hall.

In both instances, police said the man called the student over and exposed himself while sitting in the vehicle.

Campus police said they were in the area and immediately responded to the reports. But despite a thorough check of the entire campus and surrounding areas, the suspicious vehicle was not located.

Gorham police were notified, but also did not find the vehicle.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 30s with dark, slicked-back hair, possibly pulled back into a bun on top and shaved on the sides. He was wearing a dark utility or mechanic’s jacket.

Police said he was driving a dark gray or black, mid-2000s Chevy or GMC pickup truck with lots of rust around the wheels, bearing a Maine registration plate ending in “E” or “UE.”

Anyone with information can call the University of Southern Maine Public Safety Department at 780-5211.