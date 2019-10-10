Tractor-trailer driver rescued after vehicle lands in water

Police said a tractor-trailer driver fell asleep at the wheel and drove off an embankment into water near Route 1 in Woolwich.

The Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened before 6 a.m. Thursday. A deputy said the driver, 60-year-old Steven Brown of Providence, Rhode Island, appears to have fallen asleep and gone off the road.

Police said Brown was trapped until he could be rescued by a boat. He was taken to a hospital for undisclosed injuries.

NBC affiliate WCSH reports Brown was transporting medical supplies in the tractor-trailer.

The crash remains under investigation.